The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) play the George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. George Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Ohio vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank 67th 76.3 Points Scored 78.8 27th 336th 76.7 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 34.3 44th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.9 39th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.6 211th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.9 84th

