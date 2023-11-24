Ohio vs. George Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.
Ohio vs. George Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio
|-3.5
|153.5
Ohio Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 of 29 games last season, Ohio and its opponents scored more than 153.5 points.
- The average amount of points in Ohio's outings last season was 152.0, which is 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Ohio covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- Ohio won 72.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (13-5).
- The Bobcats went 12-2 last year (winning 85.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, Ohio's implied win probability is 65.5%.
Ohio vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 153.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio
|13
|44.8%
|78.8
|155.1
|73.1
|149.8
|147.7
|George Washington
|14
|50%
|76.3
|155.1
|76.7
|149.8
|145.0
Additional Ohio Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were only 2.1 more points than the Revolutionaries gave up (76.7).
- Ohio went 9-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.7 points.
Ohio vs. George Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio
|16-13-0
|9-6
|17-12-0
|George Washington
|14-14-0
|7-4
|18-10-0
Ohio vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio
|George Washington
|14-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|4-11
|Away Record
|5-6
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-6-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
