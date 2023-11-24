The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites at home versus the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Each team has a dynamic pass attack, with the Sooners seventh in passing yards per contest, and the Horned Frogs ninth. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup.

Oklahoma vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Oklahoma vs. TCU Betting Trends

Oklahoma has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

TCU has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.

The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oklahoma & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.