In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Patrik Laine to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

Laine has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Laine has no points on the power play.

Laine averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

