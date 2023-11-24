Having won five straight at home, the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Bruins try to knock off the the Red Wings on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Red Wings Bruins 5-4 DET 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 57 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 15th in the league.

The Red Wings are seventh in the league in scoring (65 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 18 6 12 18 10 10 52.1% Alex DeBrincat 18 11 7 18 11 11 16.7% Lucas Raymond 18 8 6 14 7 8 0% J.T. Compher 18 3 11 14 9 6 47.9% Shayne Gostisbehere 17 4 8 12 8 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 38 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 62 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players