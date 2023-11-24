Keep an eye on David Pastrnak and Dylan Larkin in particular on Friday, when the Boston Bruins meet the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Detroit's Larkin has collected 12 assists and six goals in 18 games. That's good for 18 points.

With 18 total points (one per game), including 11 goals and seven assists through 18 games, Alex DeBrincat is key for Detroit's offense.

This season, J.T. Compher has three goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 1-1-0 this season, collecting 42 saves and allowing three goals (1.5 goals against average) with a .933 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 29 points in 18 games (12 goals, 17 assists).

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Charlie Coyle's total of 15 points is via seven goals and eight assists.

In nine games, Linus Ullmark's record is 7-1-1. He has conceded 19 goals (2.1 goals against average) and has made 260 saves.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.61 6th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.17 15th 9th 31.7 Shots 30.8 18th 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.4 9th 12th 21.67% Power Play % 20.27% 15th 1st 91.04% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 15th

