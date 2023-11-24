Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Richland County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Willard High School at Clear Fork High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Bellville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High school at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.