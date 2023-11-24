Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 24?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbri stats and insights
- In three of six games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- Fabbri has scored one goal on the power play.
- Fabbri averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 38 total goals (2.1 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
