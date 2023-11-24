When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

