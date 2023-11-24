MAC foes will do battle when the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 34, Central Michigan 19

Toledo 34, Central Michigan 19 Toledo has been favored on the moneyline a total of nine times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Rockets have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, and won in each game.

Central Michigan has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

The Chippewas have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +310 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (-10.5)



Toledo (-10.5) Toledo has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Rockets have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Central Michigan owns a record of 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Chippewas have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) This season, six of Toledo's 11 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 54.5 points.

This season, five of Central Michigan's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.

The total for the contest of 54.5 is 4.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (35.5 points per game) and Central Michigan (23.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.3 49.1 Implied Total AVG 31.6 33.0 30.2 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 46.5 49.0 Implied Total AVG 29.6 27.5 30.9 ATS Record 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

