Based on our computer projections, the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Central Michigan Chippewas when the two teams come together at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Friday, November 24, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (-10.5) Under (54.5) Toledo 34, Central Michigan 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Toledo vs. Central Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 4-6-0 this year.

Toledo is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Rockets have seen six of its 10 games go over the point total.

Toledo games this season have posted an average total of 49.7, which is 4.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chippewas are 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

Central Michigan is a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.

Seven of the Chippewas' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average total in Central Michigan games this season is 6.4 less points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.5 20.7 42.7 20.0 27.0 21.6 Central Michigan 23.7 31.0 31.3 26.5 19.4 33.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.