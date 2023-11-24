The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.
  • This season, Toledo has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 354th.
  • The Rockets' 82.8 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 77.8 the Sycamores give up to opponents.
  • Toledo is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.8 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (82.1).
  • The Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.
  • At home, Toledo made 9.7 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wright State W 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico L 92-84 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 UC Irvine L 77-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason - Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

