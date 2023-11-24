The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.

This season, Toledo has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.

The Rockets are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 354th.

The Rockets' 82.8 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 77.8 the Sycamores give up to opponents.

Toledo is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (82.1).

The Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.

At home, Toledo made 9.7 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule