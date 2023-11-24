Friday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (3-1) and Toledo Rockets (1-2) matching up at Harry West Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last time out, the Rockets lost 71-60 to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Toledo vs. SMU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

Toledo vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 73, Toledo 63

Toledo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rockets put up 73.0 points per game (47th in college basketball) last season while allowing 63.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They had a +317 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Toledo's offense was more effective in MAC games last year, scoring 74.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.0 PPG.

The Rockets put up 74.9 points per game last season at home, which was 3.8 more points than they averaged on the road (71.1).

Toledo allowed 59.7 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (67.5).

