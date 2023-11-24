The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in a clash of MAC foes.

Toledo ranks 37th in scoring defense this season (20.7 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 35.5 points per game. Central Michigan is accumulating 344.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 411.5 total yards per contest (108th-ranked).

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Central Michigan 437.1 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.1 (99th) 331.2 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.5 (105th) 207.5 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (57th) 229.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (113th) 18 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (127th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 2,278 yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 506 yards (46 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 1,173 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 556 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 475 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has compiled 21 grabs for 378 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has racked up 1,699 yards on 56.7% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 367 yards with nine scores.

Marion Lukes has run for 676 yards on 129 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 27 catches, totaling 252 yards.

Myles Bailey has collected 423 yards (on 91 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has racked up 432 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Chris Parker has 23 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis' 36 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

