Toledo vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Rockets are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.
Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Toledo vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
Toledo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Toledo has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Central Michigan has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|-274
|Bet $274 to win $100
