The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Rockets are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Toledo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC -274 Bet $274 to win $100

