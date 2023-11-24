The Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is 165.5.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -2.5 165.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 165.5 points.

Toledo has had an average of 159.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Toledo has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Toledo has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Rockets have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +120.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Toledo has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 3 75% 91.8 174.6 77.8 154.6 157.8 Toledo 1 20% 82.8 174.6 76.8 154.6 158.3

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets' 82.8 points per game are five more points than the 77.8 the Sycamores allow.

Toledo has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

Toledo vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 3-1-0 3-0 4-0-0 Toledo 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0

Toledo vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Toledo 11-4 Home Record 13-1 7-6 Away Record 10-4 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

