The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.0% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers score are only 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.0).
  • Xavier is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).
  • When playing at home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in away games (77.1).
  • Xavier averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

