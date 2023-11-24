The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.0% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.

The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers score are only 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.0).

Xavier is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).

When playing at home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in away games (77.1).

Xavier averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule