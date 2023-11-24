How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.0% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.
- The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers score are only 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.0).
- Xavier is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (80.5).
- When playing at home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in away games (77.1).
- Xavier averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
