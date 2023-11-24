The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.

The Musketeers put up just 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allow (69).

Xavier has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).

In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

