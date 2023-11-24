How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
- The Musketeers put up just 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allow (69).
- Xavier has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier scored 83.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).
- In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.