The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
  • The Musketeers put up just 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allow (69).
  • Xavier has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier scored 83.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).
  • In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

