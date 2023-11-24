Friday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) and Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup against Bryant. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -16.5

Xavier -16.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -2000, Bryant +1000

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Pick ATS: Xavier (-16.5)



Xavier (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 150 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and are allowing 65 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Xavier loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is recording 33.4 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6 per outing.

Xavier hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (4.4).

The Musketeers put up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (277th in college basketball), while giving up 78.9 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (189th in college basketball action).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and allowing 69 per outing, 151st in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

The 38 rebounds per game Bryant accumulates rank 51st in the country, 1.2 fewer than the 39.2 its opponents grab.

Bryant connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (65th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make, at a 28.9% rate.

Bryant forces 10.8 turnovers per game (273rd in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (84th in college basketball).

