Friday's contest at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) taking on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-59 win, as our model heavily favors Xavier.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.4)

Xavier (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (226th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per contest (90th in college basketball).

Xavier falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is recording 33.4 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6 per outing.

Xavier connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc (263rd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.4 per game while shooting 25.3%.

The Musketeers average 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (272nd in college basketball), and allow 78.9 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (189th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (173rd in college basketball play).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

The 38.0 rebounds per game Bryant accumulates rank 59th in college basketball, 1.2 fewer than the 39.2 its opponents grab.

Bryant connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc (65th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.9%.

Bryant and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 10.3 per game (83rd in college basketball) and force 10.8 (275th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.