Friday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) versus the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of Xavier, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.1)

Xavier (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Xavier comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is collecting 33.4 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6 per contest.

Xavier knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (4.4).

The Musketeers rank 277th in college basketball by averaging 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 40th in college basketball, allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (190th in college basketball play).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 77.2 points per game (155th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (151st in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Bryant records 38 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 39.2 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Bryant hits 2.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.5 (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

Bryant and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 10.3 per game (84th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (273rd in college basketball).

