Friday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of Xavier, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.2)

Xavier (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and are allowing 65 per outing to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Xavier records 33.4 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 37.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Xavier connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (267th in college basketball), compared to the 4.4 per game its opponents make at a 25.3% rate.

The Musketeers put up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (277th in college basketball), while allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (189th in college basketball play).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (155th in college basketball) and give up 69 per outing (151st in college basketball).

Bryant grabs 38 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while conceding 39.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Bryant hits 2.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.5 (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

Bryant forces 10.8 turnovers per game (273rd in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (84th in college basketball).

