Friday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) versus the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-58 in favor of Xavier, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.7)

Xavier (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 72.8 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 65 per contest (92nd in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Xavier averages 33.4 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while conceding 37.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Xavier hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (260th in college basketball), compared to the 4.4 per game its opponents make at a 25.3% rate.

The Musketeers average 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (269th in college basketball), and give up 78.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (175th in college basketball action).

