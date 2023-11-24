Xavier vs. Bryant November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) play the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Bryant Top Players (2022-23)
- Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Xavier vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|292nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|1st
|19.1
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
