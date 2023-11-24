The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) are double-digit, 16.5-point underdogs against the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) at Cintas Center on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Xavier vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -16.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Xavier's four outings has gone over 149.5 points.

Xavier's games this season have had an average of 137.8 points, 11.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Musketeers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Xavier has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Musketeers have played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Xavier, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Xavier vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 1 25% 72.8 150 65.0 134 146.8 Bryant 1 25% 77.2 150 69.0 134 149

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers record 72.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69.0 the Bulldogs give up.

Xavier is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Xavier vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 2-2-0 0-1 1-3-0 Bryant 2-2-0 1-0 1-3-0

Xavier vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Bryant 15-2 Home Record 9-4 7-4 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

