The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 327th.
  • The Penguins score an average of 75.4 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67 the Flyers allow.
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Youngstown State is 3-0.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.7.
  • The Penguins gave up fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (76.9) last season.
  • Youngstown State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Ohio Christian W 99-71 Beeghly Center
11/17/2023 Utah Tech W 75-68 Beeghly Center
11/19/2023 Lake Erie W 79-57 Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
11/29/2023 Cleveland State - Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

