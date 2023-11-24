The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 327th.

The Penguins score an average of 75.4 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67 the Flyers allow.

When it scores more than 67 points, Youngstown State is 3-0.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.7.

The Penguins gave up fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (76.9) last season.

Youngstown State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule