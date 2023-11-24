Friday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (3-2) and Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 78, Youngstown State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-17.5)

Dayton (-17.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Dayton has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Youngstown State, who is 1-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Flyers are 3-2-0 and the Penguins are 1-2-0.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a +17 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game, 184th in college basketball, and are allowing 72 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball.

Youngstown State wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 115th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.2.

Youngstown State knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

Youngstown State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Penguins commit 12.2 per game (190th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (253rd in college basketball).

