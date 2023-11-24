Friday's contest at Orleans Arena has the Rhode Island Rams (3-2) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-45 win, as our model heavily favors Rhode Island.

The Penguins' last outing on Sunday ended in a 94-40 loss to West Virginia.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 72, Youngstown State 45

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins had a +231 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They put up 67.2 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball and allowed 59.5 per outing to rank 57th in college basketball.

Youngstown State averaged 1.7 fewer points in Horizon action (65.5) than overall (67.2).

At home, the Penguins averaged 70.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 63.3.

At home, Youngstown State gave up 56.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (63.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.