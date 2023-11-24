Youngstown State vs. Dayton November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (0-2) meet the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Youngstown State vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|81.9
|5th
|9th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
