The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -13.5 139.5

Penguins Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.

Youngstown State's average game total this season has been 147.4, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Youngstown State is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Dayton has been more successful against the spread than Youngstown State this season, recording an ATS record of 3-2-0, compared to the 1-2-0 mark of Youngstown State.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 1 20% 68.4 143.8 67 139 132.7 Youngstown State 2 66.7% 75.4 143.8 72 139 154.2

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins score an average of 75.4 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67 the Flyers give up to opponents.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Youngstown State 1-2-0 0-1 1-2-0

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Youngstown State 14-2 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

