The Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

Bowling Green is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Falcons are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bisons sit at 315th.

The Falcons put up seven fewer points per game (69) than the Bisons allow their opponents to score (76).

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.1.

The Falcons conceded fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than away (83.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Bowling Green sunk more treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (34.6%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule