Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|76
|74th
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|351st
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
