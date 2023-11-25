Cavaliers vs. Lakers November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley puts up 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest.
- Isaac Okoro averages 13.0 points, 3.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- On a per-game basis, LeBron James gets the Lakers 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Taurean Prince gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Lakers
|109.7
|Points Avg.
|110.4
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|32.6%
|Three Point %
|31.1%
