The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report ahead of their Saturday, November 25 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Cavaliers lost 129-96 to the Heat on Wednesday. Craig Porter Jr. scored a team-best 16 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Dean Wade PF Questionable Ankle 3.1 4.1 0.8 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 9.5 4.8 2.2 Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Hamstring 29.2 4.9 5.3

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Adductor)

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

BSOH and SportsNet LA

