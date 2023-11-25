The Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 25, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Cavaliers average just 1.2 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers allow (112.1).

Cleveland is 5-4 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have been worse when playing at home this year, averaging 107 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Cleveland is surrendering 112 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 113.4.

Looking at three-pointers, the Cavaliers have performed worse in home games this season, averaging 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 36.1% percentage away from home.

Cavaliers Injuries