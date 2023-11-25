The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Evan Mobley, Anthony Davis and others in this game.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -115)

The 15.5 points prop bet set for Mobley on Saturday is 1.0 fewer point than his scoring average on the season (16.5).

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (10.5) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Donovan Mitchell's 29.2 points per game are 1.7 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Mitchell has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has knocked down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Saturday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 14.1 points Max Strus scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Strus' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Strus has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: +100) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -145)

The 21.5-point total for Davis on Saturday is the same as his scoring average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).

Davis' assist average -- 3.4 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Saturday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 6.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (6.5).

James has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.