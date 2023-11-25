Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) and Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) will clash on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Evan Mobley and LeBron James are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Lakers, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, SportsNet LA

BSOH, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers fell to the Heat on Wednesday, 129-96. Their leading scorer was Craig Porter Jr. with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Craig Porter Jr. 16 2 5 1 2 2 Darius Garland 14 1 3 1 0 1 Evan Mobley 13 10 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley averages 16.5 points, 10.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of shots from the floor.

Max Strus' numbers for the season are 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Caris LeVert is putting up 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4.2 boards per game.

Darius Garland averages 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jarrett Allen posts 12.6 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the field.

Watch Mobley, Anthony Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 17 10.2 3 0.8 1.3 0 Darius Garland 18.8 2.7 5.2 1.4 0.3 1.4 Max Strus 14.1 4.9 3.9 1.1 0.6 2.9 Donovan Mitchell 16.6 2.7 3.5 0.9 0.2 2.1 Jarrett Allen 12.6 7.4 2.2 0.4 1.1 0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.