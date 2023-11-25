Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Cincinnati taking home the win. Game time is at 3:15 PM on November 25.
The Bearcats enter this contest on the heels of a 79-45 loss to NC State on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cincinnati 69, Kentucky 65
Other Big 12 Predictions
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).
- Cincinnati has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Malea Williams: 9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Destiny Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Braylyn Milton: 4.8 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 63.2 points per game, 227th in college basketball, while allowing 71.0 per outing, 285th in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.