The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Kansas is averaging 32.2 points per game on offense (34th in the FBS), and ranks 68th on the other side of the ball with 26.6 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Cincinnati is posting 433.7 total yards per game (30th-ranked). It ranks 82nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (388.3 total yards given up per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Cincinnati Kansas 433.7 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (48th) 388.3 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.8 (62nd) 215.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.2 (15th) 217.9 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.2 (72nd) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,115 yards on 182-of-295 passing with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 499 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 174 carries for 941 yards, or 85.5 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson leads his team with 752 receiving yards on 54 receptions with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 40 passes and compiled 542 receiving yards (49.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer's 23 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 258 yards (23.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards (130.1 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has racked up 1,103 yards on 173 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner. He's also caught 24 passes for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 111 times this year and racked up 574 yards (52.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 35 catches for 576 yards (52.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 435-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 38 targets.

Mason Fairchild's 24 receptions are good enough for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

