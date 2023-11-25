Cincinnati vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) are 6-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Each squad features a high-powered running game, with the Jayhawks 15th in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats seventh. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-6.5)
|57.5
|-235
|+190
Cincinnati vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 3-7-0 ATS this year.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Kansas is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
