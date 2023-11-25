The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) are 6-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Each squad features a high-powered running game, with the Jayhawks 15th in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats seventh. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-6) 58.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-6.5) 57.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati is 3-7-0 ATS this year.
  • The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Kansas is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

