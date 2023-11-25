A pair of the nation's top rushing attacks meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) bring college football's 15th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8), who have the No. 7 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jayhawks are 7-point favorites. The point total is set at 58.5.

Kansas is compiling 422.4 yards per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and rank 71st on defense, yielding 380.8 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Cincinnati is generating 433.7 total yards per contest (31st-ranked). It ranks 86th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (388.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -7 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Cincinnati Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bearcats are accumulating 405.0 yards per game (-37-worst in college football) and giving up 422.7 (21st-worst), ranking them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Bearcats are putting up 23.7 points per game in their past three games (-27-worst in college football), and conceding 28.0 per game (-24-worst).

Cincinnati is accumulating 207.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (worst in the country), and conceding 159.0 (47th).

In their past three games, the Bearcats have run for 197.7 yards per game (54th in college football), and given up 263.7 on the ground (-123-worst).

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

Cincinnati has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 13 Big 12 Betting Trends

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in six of Cincinnati's 10 games with a set total.

Cincinnati has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

Cincinnati has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,115 yards on 182-of-295 passing with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 499 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 174 times for 941 yards (85.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's 752 receiving yards (68.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions on 89 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 40 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 542 yards (49.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer's 31 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns.

Daniel Grzesiak leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati's tackle leader, has 66 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Bryon Threats leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

