The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It will air at 3:15 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats score 8.0 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.2).

Kentucky is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.

The Wildcats average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Bearcats allow (71.0).

Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Cincinnati is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.

The Wildcats shoot 38.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats allow defensively.

The Bearcats' 36.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Malea Williams: 9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Destiny Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG% Braylyn Milton: 4.8 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

Cincinnati Schedule