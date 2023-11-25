The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It will air at 3:15 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats score 8.0 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.2).
  • Kentucky is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The Wildcats average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Bearcats allow (71.0).
  • Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.0 points.
  • Cincinnati is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 38.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats allow defensively.
  • The Bearcats' 36.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • Malea Williams: 9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Destiny Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Braylyn Milton: 4.8 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Toledo W 71-60 Savage Arena
11/23/2023 Colorado L 77-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 NC State L 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Kentucky - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
12/1/2023 Tennessee State - Fifth Third Arena
12/10/2023 Xavier - Fifth Third Arena

