How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It will air at 3:15 PM ET.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats score 8.0 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.2).
- Kentucky is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Bearcats allow (71.0).
- Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.0 points.
- Cincinnati is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 38.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats allow defensively.
- The Bearcats' 36.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Malea Williams: 9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Destiny Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Braylyn Milton: 4.8 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 71-60
|Savage Arena
|11/23/2023
|Colorado
|L 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|L 79-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|12/1/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/10/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
