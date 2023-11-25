The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Vikings are the 93rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.

The Vikings record 11.1 fewer points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs allow (88.8).

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Cleveland State played better in home games last season, posting 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game away from home.

Defensively the Vikings played better at home last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Cleveland State fared better in home games last season, draining 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule