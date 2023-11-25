Cleveland State vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) squaring off against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.
The Vikings enter this matchup after a 95-41 win against Chicago State on Friday.
Cleveland State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 75, UMKC 62
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- Cleveland State has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vikings are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
- Cleveland State has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 152) on November 22
- 74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 241) on November 12
- 96-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 350) on November 18
- 95-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 24
Cleveland State Leaders
- Destiny Leo: 24.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Colbi Maples: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Jordana Reisma: 4.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 47.8 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 3.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +103 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.6 points per game. They're putting up 82.6 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and are allowing 62.0 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball.
