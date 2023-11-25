Saturday's contest at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) squaring off against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The Vikings enter this matchup after a 95-41 win against Chicago State on Friday.

Cleveland State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 75, UMKC 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

Cleveland State has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vikings are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Cleveland State has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 152) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 241) on November 12

96-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 350) on November 18

95-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 24

Cleveland State Leaders

Destiny Leo: 24.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

24.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Colbi Maples: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Jordana Reisma: 4.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 47.8 FG%

4.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 47.8 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 3.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a +103 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.6 points per game. They're putting up 82.6 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and are allowing 62.0 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball.

