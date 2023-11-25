Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|346th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
