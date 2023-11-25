How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. UMKC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison
- The Kangaroos score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 62.0 the Vikings allow.
- UMKC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.
- Cleveland State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Vikings average 82.6 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 64.0 the Kangaroos allow.
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- When UMKC gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 2-4.
- The Vikings shoot 46.3% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Kangaroos allow defensively.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Destiny Leo: 24.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Colbi Maples: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Jordana Reisma: 4.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 47.8 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 3.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 96-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 62-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/24/2023
|Chicago State
|W 95-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
