The Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 62.0 the Vikings allow.

UMKC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.

Cleveland State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.

The Vikings average 82.6 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 64.0 the Kangaroos allow.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

When UMKC gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 2-4.

The Vikings shoot 46.3% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Kangaroos allow defensively.

Cleveland State Leaders

Destiny Leo: 24.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

24.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Colbi Maples: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Jordana Reisma: 4.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 47.8 FG%

4.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 47.8 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 3.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

Cleveland State Schedule