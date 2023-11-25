The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Georgia has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in total offense (502.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (288.1 yards allowed per game). With 31.9 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranks 38th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 104th, giving up 30.5 points per game.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Georgia Georgia Tech 502.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.9 (32nd) 288.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (113th) 178.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (19th) 323.6 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (54th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (117th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 3,325 yards (302.3 ypg) on 255-of-350 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 725 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 81 times for 488 yards (44.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 51 receptions for 660 yards (60 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has caught 44 passes while averaging 44 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 29 grabs have yielded 472 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,639 passing yards (239.9 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes. He's thrown 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 624 yards (56.7 ypg) on 98 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 141 carries for 850 yards, or 77.3 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Eric Singleton Jr. paces his squad with 610 receiving yards on 43 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 41 passes and compiled 442 receiving yards (40.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Christian Leary has racked up 351 reciving yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

