Saturday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (5-1) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-2) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:45 PM on November 25.

The Golden Flashes fell in their last matchup 64-54 against Chattanooga on Friday.

Kent State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Kent State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 75, Kent State 69

Other MAC Predictions

Kent State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Flashes averaged 70.4 points per game last season (78th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball). They had a +251 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

In 2022-23, Kent State averaged 70.2 points per game in MAC action, and 70.4 overall.

At home, the Golden Flashes averaged 76 points per game last season. Away, they scored 65.5.

Kent State allowed fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.

