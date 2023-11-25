According to our computer projections, the Northern Illinois Huskies will beat the Kent State Golden Flashes when the two teams match up at Dix Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (-19.5) Over (43.5) Northern Illinois 34, Kent State 13

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Northern Illinois vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes are only 1-8-1 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 19.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Flashes are 1-3 against the spread.

Six of the Golden Flashes' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Kent State games this year have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 92.3% chance to win.

The Huskies have five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

The Huskies have played 11 games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The total for this game is 43.5, five points fewer than the average total in Northern Illinois games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Flashes vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.2 20.6 18.2 13.7 31.4 29 Kent State 13.5 34.4 16.5 26.5 11.9 38.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.