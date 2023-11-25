The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium in a clash of MAC foes.

Northern Illinois sports the 87th-ranked offense this year (359.5 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with just 314.2 yards allowed per game. Kent State ranks second-worst in total yards per game (261.8), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 82nd in the FBS with 387.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Kent State Northern Illinois 261.8 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (90th) 387.4 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.2 (19th) 105.4 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (50th) 156.5 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.5 (106th) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 8 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo leads Kent State with 932 yards on 79-of-144 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia has rushed for 460 yards on 117 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylen Thomas has rushed for 438 yards on 123 carries with two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray's 610 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 catches on 73 targets with four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 23 passes and compiled 348 receiving yards (31.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 60 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,891 pass yards for Northern Illinois, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 1,073 rushing yards on 176 carries with nine touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has collected 345 yards on 69 attempts, scoring three times.

Trayvon Rudolph's 463 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has collected 44 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has put up a 313-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 38 targets.

Grayson Barnes' 16 receptions have turned into 291 yards and three touchdowns.

